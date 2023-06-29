MICHIGAN CITY — A 17-year-old Gary resident has been waived to adult court and charged with a shooting Wednesday that injured a 21-year-old Merrillville man, Michigan City Police Lt. Steve Westphal said.

Police identified the alleged shooter as Juan Montgomery, who is charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and dangerous possession of a firearm.

"Montgomery was waived to adult court due to the charges being filed on him," Westphal said.

A 17-year-old driving the car believed to be involved in the shooting was charged with assisting a criminal and possession of marijuana, according to police.

Also, Kyvonn Woods, 21, of Gary was taken into custody on a Porter County failure-to-appear warrant on allegations of operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a driver’s license.

Police were called out shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday to the Canterbury House apartment complex, 1200 Mallard Drive, in response to a report of shots fired, Westphal said.

Police then learned that the shooting victim fled to a business in the nearby Evergreen Plaza along the north side of U.S. 20. Police and medical officials found the young man, and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

UPDATE: Murder charge filed in Wednesday's vehicular death of Indiana state trooper "This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family," Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said.

The shooter reportedly fled the scene in an orange Dodge Charger; after receiving a license plate number, police found the vehicle at a business in the area of Pahs Road and Cleveland Avenue, according to Westphal. The three occupants were taken into custody.

Anyone with knowledge about the offense is encouraged to contact Detective Lt. Anna Painter, 219-874-3221, ext. 1077; or apainter@emichigancity.com.

Tips can also be provided to the department through Facebook Messenger; the crime tip hotline, 219-873-1488; or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime, 800-78-CRIME (800-782-7463).

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Josh Reisner Stephen Smith Jemini Caldwell Jermaine Edmond Daryl Smith Steven Beverly Murriah Dailey Abigail Vanwinkle Fred Timmons Keshawn Mitchell Kiran McAllister Dwight Mashburn Antonio Lopez Daniel Land Christopher Cummings Fred Coon Sky Fall Casey Land Blake Cortelyou Michael McGinty Brandi Dorsey Brianna Neyhart John Kerwin Samuel Wilson Yvonne Sims Camden Colvin Robert Doane Christopher Gause