MOROCCO — A 17-year-old who officials say had been drugged and killed by the late serial killer Larry Eyler has been officially identified by DNA experts nearly 40 years after his death.

The young man was identified as Keith Lavell Bibbs of Chicago, Newton County Coroner Scott McCord said.

Larry Eyler handcuffed Police transport a handcuffed Larry Eyler in this file photo.

"Family has been contacted and advised of their son/brother’s fate," McCord said.

"Keith was one of four young men found on an abandoned farm in rural Lake Village on Oct. 18 and 19, 1983," the coroner said. "He, along with the others, had been drugged and murdered by now deceased serial killer Larry Eyler, the 'Highway Killer'."

"Of the four victims found, all have now been identified," according to McCord.

Eyler, who died in an Illinois prison in 1994, had confessed to his defense attorney to killing more than 20 young men and boys, officials have said. The attorney released the confessions after Eyler's death.

Among those believed killed by Eyler was John Johnson of Lake County, and others from elsewhere in Indiana and Illinois.

Driver dies in fiery crash at area dragstrip, officials say "The crash resulted in the vehicle catching fire and the death of the sole occupant."

The identification of Bibbs was made as part of a collaboration among the Newton County Coroner's Office, the Identify Indiana Initiative, the DNA Doe Project and the Indiana State Police lab in Indianapolis.

"After reaching out to potential family members and allowing the upload of their DNA into a program called GEDMatch a match was developed," McCord said. "The family was quickly and quietly notified."

"This office keeps in close contact with the family until such time as their son and brother can be returned to them."

McCord thanked all involved, including Newton County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Goddard.

"Mostly, the coroner would like to thank all of the people of Newton County, who supported this effort and always gave hope and positive support."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Jonathan Taylor Clinton Triplett Lashon Ward Dustin Stark Carter Shipley Yasmin Santos-Morales Tangarie Reid Eric Reinke Lawrence Russell Martine Manzanales Jr. Jesus Martinez Jorge Martinez Anthony Price Kenneth Lyke II Phillip Jones Armando Lopez Sharee Johnston Anthony Holeyfield Jordan Ivy David Jewett-Hantes Kyle Hawkins Christopher Haniford Shashona Harris Isaiah Castro Maurice Fort Jr. Michael Fusco Jacob Grant Taylor Brown Regalado Campos Toni Casares Porcher Bennett Meagan Boersma Kristyn Boskov Antione Brown Jr. Justin Barham Kevin Barnes Jr. Julius Barocio Sr. Michael White Christine Yarchan Patrick Ryan Spencer Patterson Joseph Mariani Debora Harris Nicholas Hansen Theron Hall Giannina Ballerini Benjamin Cook Jose Cotto Jr. Christopher Cottrell Sr. Jamal Pippion James Ward David Freeman Donald Bullman Jamila Cook Roy Edwards Sr. Aaron Taylor Melissa Sacha Diane Schultz Anthony Peterson Cynthia Olive Eduardo Macias Brian Moore Samuel Newton Kejuan Lloyd Nicholas Jasso Jordan Hisson Kevin Haywood Nicole Frostick Kimberly Glover Talani Falls David Chavez Shakur Cheatem Timothy Elders Javontae Ballard Jeremee Allen Erica Zamora Terry Purcell Joshua Smith Douglas Thomas Devon Trannon Kristen O'Brien Natasha Perkins Patrick Mark Jarvas Mitchell Jariah Nolan Anthony Lepore Peter Harmon Shandra Foster Johnny Gibson Justin Banks Brandon Bowdry Nicole Cadiz Douglas Clark David Washington Ilija Tomich Dennis Talian Darcy Smith Anthony Ray Lineisha Sellers Thomas Hendron Darion Key Steve Goncher Anthony Drake Dagoberto Ceja Lasheanna Cooper Nathaniel Burnett III Jermell Anderson Rick Baker Ahmad Zaid Yesenia Rodriguez Kenny Kaechle Michael Noll Jr. Adam Pawelko Alvaro Alvarez William Burmeister James Dereamer Kenneth Alexa