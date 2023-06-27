PORTAGE — A 19-year-old Lake Station man was picked up Monday in connection with a shooting the day before outside the local Port Crossing Apartments just north of U.S 6 and east of Airport Road, Portage Police Lt. Rob Maynard said.
Logan M. James is being held at the Porter County Jail without bond and faces a felony count of aggravated battery, police said.
Officers were called out around 1:49 p.m. Sunday in response to the shooting and found a 20-year-old man in the parking lot of the apartment complex bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to the bicep, Maynard said.
Officers applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding until emergency medical officials arrived, according to police. The man was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary to be treated.
Police said they learned the gunshot victim had been in the same vehicle as the alleged shooter, later identified as James. A disturbance reportedly broke out, during which time the man was shot.
The accused voiced concern that police would kill her, despite assurances that they had no such intention, the officer said.
The gunshot victim managed to flee the vehicle to safety as James drove away, Maynard said.
Portage detectives began their investigation, identified a witness and James was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Maynard.
