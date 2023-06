GARY — A 17-year-old told police he was shot Sunday when coming to the aid of his sister, who was being "jumped," according to Gary police.

The teen reportedly told police that around 4 p.m. Sunday he went to a location in the 1300 block of Rutledge Street to help his sister,

"At that location a known male pulled a handgun, began shooting at him, and he was subsequently struck in the leg," police said.

"At that location a known male pulled a handgun, began shooting at him, and he was subsequently struck in the leg," police said.

"After being shot the teen's sisters helped their brother into a gray Chevy and took him to the hospital," according to the report. "As they were driving away the suspect began shooting at the car striking the vehicle several times."

Police say they are investigating.

A 21-year-old Gary man was shot in the face around 9 p.m. Sunday while visiting a home in the same area of Rutledge Street, Gary police said.

