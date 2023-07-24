LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old driver nabbed with a THC vape pen told officers he fled the scene of a crash Sunday because he feared the status of his learner's permit, Porter County police said.

Police said a witness led police to Isaac English, of Valparaiso, who was found in his vehicle with both the front seat airbags deployed.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:02 a.m. Sunday at U.S. 6 and Meridian Road, according to the arrest report.

English was located a short distance away, during which time police said they found him in possession of the THC vape pen.

After determining English was not injured, he was taken into custody and faces charges of possessing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of a crash, police said.

