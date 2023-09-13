VALPARAISO — A 36-year-old man appears to have been wrong when he told a 15-year-old co-worker in Portage that authorities would never believe her if she exposed their sexual relationship.

Theofilos Leventis, from Shelbyville, Indiana, is behind bars and faces three felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor stemming from allegations of abuse in March and April, records show.

Portage police said they were notified of the allegations in April by the parents of the underage girl.

The girl reportedly told investigators she began working at a Portage restaurant in March where she met co-worker Leventis.

"Leventis began flirting with her and told her once she turned eighteen he would marry her and take her to Greece," police said.

The flirting between them progressed to Leventis fondling the girl and taking part in various sexual acts with her at the workplace, despite knowing she was just 15, police said.

Leventis reportedly took precautions during the sex in an attempt to leave no evidence behind in case the girl went to police, according to the charging document. He also deleted texts between them from the girl's cell phone and removed the memory cards from the restaurant's surveillance video system.

The owner of the restaurant confirmed the latter claim, police said.

"Victim 1 stated that Theo knew she was fifteen because he knew her birthday and told her he would marry her in three years when she turned eighteen," police said.

He reportedly knew what he was doing was wrong and told her, "In the Greek culture this is perfectly normal."

"She stated that he was always cautious and would cover his tracks," police said.

He allegedly told her, "if she went crazy and called the police they would never believe her because there was no evidence."

The owner of the restaurant told police another female employee had quit after a few weeks because of the behavior of Leventis, records show.

A witness reported Leventis told him he liked the girl in question, police said. The witness said he told Leventis the girl was just 15 and Leventis admitted to being involved with her sexually.

Leventis was to remain behind bars until at least Wednesday afternoon when he will make an initial appearance in the courtroom of Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

