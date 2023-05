Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 14-year-old Gary boy is reported missing and authorities are seeking help locating him.

Brendan Keeling went missing Sunday and may still be in the local area or possibly in Michigan City, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

He is described as Black, 5 feet 9 inches in height, weighing 177 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Keeling's whereabouts is encouraged to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Gary Police Department at 219-881-7300.

