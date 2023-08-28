HIGHLAND — A Sunday morning fire caused significant damage to the Traditions Restaurant at 2739 Highway Ave., Highland Fire Chief Mike Pipta said.
The department was called to the scene around 8 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find the fire in progress, he said.
MUNSTER — Police say they have made an arrest in a break-in that occurred a year ago at the Radiance Salon at 8231 Hohman Ave.
Additional departments responding to help included Munster, Griffith, Lake Ridge and Merrillville, with Schererville firefighters standing by to cover any new calls.
Firefighters did not being leaving the scene until around noon and the state fire marshal's office was called in to investigate due to the size of the loss, Pipta said.
The driver left at the scene, a 61-year-old Lake Station woman, complained of head pain and believed her left wrist was broken, police said.
While there was a report of a worker on site receiving some sort of shock ahead of the fire, Pipta said the cause of the blaze remains inconclusive at this time.
The investigation continued into Monday.
People are also reading…
Western Canada wildfires force tens of thousands to flee, and more of today's top videos
Fires ravaging western Canada gained more ground as two blazes merged, a new bill in Congress is seeking to expand DOJ powers in animal abuse cases, and more of today's top videos.
Fires ravaging western Canada gained more ground on Sunday as two blazes merged and residents continued to evacuate. Rapidly evolving wildfire…
A year ago, we introduced you to Nala, one of 4,000 beagles rescued from squalid conditions at a facility that was breeding animals for lab te…
Donald Trump said Sunday he will skip this week's first Republican presidential debate, arguing that Americans know him well so there's no nee…
Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to inland mountains and deserts Sunday evening, prompting rescues from swoll…
Maternal death rates more than doubled over the past 20 years in the United States, according to a recent study.
Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, died Friday at the Miami Seaquarium as caregivers prepared to move her from t…
Tens of millions of people in France sweated through a late summer heatwave on Monday, with record temperatures expected in the wine-growing R…
Since the dawn of sea travel sailors have been transporting cargo via boats powered by the wind, but those were nothing like this. This is the…