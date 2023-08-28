HIGHLAND — A Sunday morning fire caused significant damage to the Traditions Restaurant at 2739 Highway Ave., Highland Fire Chief Mike Pipta said.

The department was called to the scene around 8 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find the fire in progress, he said.

Munster police say they nabbed man responsible for 2022 business burglary MUNSTER — Police say they have made an arrest in a break-in that occurred a year ago at the Radiance Salon at 8231 Hohman Ave.

Additional departments responding to help included Munster, Griffith, Lake Ridge and Merrillville, with Schererville firefighters standing by to cover any new calls.

Firefighters did not being leaving the scene until around noon and the state fire marshal's office was called in to investigate due to the size of the loss, Pipta said.

Man fled Portage crash that sent woman to hospital, police said The driver left at the scene, a 61-year-old Lake Station woman, complained of head pain and believed her left wrist was broken, police said.

While there was a report of a worker on site receiving some sort of shock ahead of the fire, Pipta said the cause of the blaze remains inconclusive at this time.

The investigation continued into Monday.