MICHIGAN CITY — A police officer and firefighter had to break a window to pull a person to safety this past weekend as a fire raged through a room at the Travel Inn motel at 3944 Franklin St., the Michigan City Fire Department reported.

Firefighters say an occupant of the hotel returned around 8:50 p.m. Saturday to find a fire burning in his room.

A second-floor room was found to be fully engulfed in flames and extending to adjacent rooms, the department said.

A police officer attempting to rescue a person from an adjacent room reportedly found the door blocked by heavy flames and was forced to break a window to gain access. The officer and a firefighter then pulled the occupant from the window to safety.

The swift actions of firefighters resulted in the fire being put out quickly with little damage beyond the original room, the department said.

No injuries were reported and firefighters said they were back on scene Tuesday afternoon investigating the cause of the fire.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Jennifer Nowak Jack McLean Malik Cunningham Rickey Holmes Jayson Morrison Wendell Barnes Jr. Scotty Merley Christopher Jones Marilyn Henderson Shannon Groves Briene Henderson Jeffery Glancy Jr. Terry Johnson Jordan Nixon Melvin Collins Sydney Fletcher Joshua Royal Tawnya Risner Denzel Irons Yonis Sanchez Kristen Arnett