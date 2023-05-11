PINE TOWNSHIP — Three people face felony counts after allegedly leading Porter County police on a high speed chase, during which time they tossed out a bag containing a hypodermic needle and methamphetamine, according to the incident report.

A county officer said he first spotted the trio around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday standing around a vehicle outside Virk's New-Mart on U.S. 12, just east of Ind. 520.

The individuals repeatedly looked over at the nearby marked police car as they moved in and out of the business and appeared to be stalling for time, the officer said. They reportedly carried a backpack.

After about 40 minutes, the group drove away and a female in the backseat reportedly stared directly at the police vehicle. They drove east on U.S. 12 in a vehicle without plates and began to accelerate, police said.

After the officer turned on his emergency lights and siren, the group reportedly passed another vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway and then turned south off the highway and took off at an extremely high rate of speed.

After turning into a driveway in the 3600 block of Henry Avenue, the three were ordered out of the vehicle, police said.

A witness provided police with a bag allegedly thrown from the vehicle, which contained a hypodermic needle, bags containing a powder later determined to be methamphetamine, rolling papers and a scale.

All three denied owning the bag and were taken into custody, police said.

The driver, Preston Walker, 33, of Michigan City, faces felony counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle, police said.

Passengers Tiffany Dickelman, 26, of Gary, and Lawrence Zitt, 53, of Michigan City, face felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle, police said.

