GARY — Gary police are investigating two shootings that occurred over the past couple of days, including one involving a vehicle with a 2-year-old child inside.

A 26-year-old Illinois man was was shot early Sunday, Cmdr. Samuel Roberts said.

"Officers spoke with the victim and his friends, but they were not provided with any information," he said.

No further details were provided on that shooting.

The second shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Monday after a vehicle chase that began in the area of 37th Avenue and Grant Street in the city's Glen Park neighborhood, Roberts said.

Child found inside vehicle filled with pot smoke, Portage cops say When a female lowered the driver's side window for the officer, a large amount of the marijuana smoke poured out, police said.

A 29-year-old Gary woman reportedly told police that she, a child and a 30-year-old man were in a vehicle chased by a black Cadillac. The group was chased to 31st Avenue and Grant Street where they were forced to stop at a red light.

"At the light, the 40-year-old driver of the Cadillac began shooting at the Chevy striking the victim, who was then driven to the hospital by her friend," Roberts said.

The man and child were not injured, Roberts said. The woman's status was not known.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Frank Lopez Rashawn McClary Jaden Melton David Nava Kelly Lee Oscar Lerma Derris Leblanc Jose Hurtado Sharee Johnston Terrence Jones Jaiden Guyton Heather Hillis Andraleen Draper Marcell Ellison Francisco Dehoyos Jr. Tommy Childers Deja Burrell Melvin Carr Sr. Eugene Brame Victor Becerra Jr. Jose Romero-Avalos Victor Macedo David McWilliams Sonia Beeler Alvaro Lopez-Serratos Eva Thomas Richard Wilbourn Derek Zanfei Tracy Sizemore Javonte Roberson Yuron Robinson Ashlee Price Aarion Mosley David Nagel David Lapotka Brian Mejia Baldemar Montemayor Karla Jenkins Samantha Kane Dionte Dortch Lee Derkacy Barron Arnold Kyle Bentley Mercedes Cruz Ashley Sumpter Tonya Wallace John Santana Timothy Moore Sr. Terrence Petty Ricardo Pina Jr. Victoria Reed Shauntavia Meeks Deja Ta Johnson Timothy Lujano Chamier Bowman Cameron Dotson Anguel Anaya Demetrius Thomas Sean Rogers Luis Rodriguez Alejandro Rios Sr. Gilberto Noriega Jr. Shianah Rainey Gregory Hunter Darrell Jackson Crisantema Navarro Kane Hughes Daniel Dillman Michael Blaize III Anthony Cilek Brian Birchall