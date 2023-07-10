MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking tips in the wake a shooting Friday that left two people injured, including one with life-threatening injuries.

Michigan City police officers were called out around 3:53 p.m. regarding gunshots fired in the 400 block of York Street, Capt. Kevin Urbanczyk said.

Police said they found a 36-year-old and 28-year-old, both of Michigan City, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 36-year-old was flown from a nearby landing site to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with life-threatening injuries, Urbanczyk said.

The 28-year-old was taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers collected numerous pieces of evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses, Urbanczyk said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221, extension 1086, or by email at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

The department can also be reached through Facebook Messenger, its crime tip hotline number at 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.

