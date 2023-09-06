VALPARAISO — The area of U.S. 30 and Ind. 49 was reopened early Wednesday after being closed in the wake of a single-vehicle crash, according to Valparaiso police.

The investigation required police to close multiple ramps within the interchange.

Police had been advising motorists to avoid the area, but reportedly opened the area to traffic shortly before 7 a.m.

"Thank you for your cooperation and please travel safely," police said.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

