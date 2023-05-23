CROWN POINT — The investigation continues into a hand grenade explosion last weekend that killed a 47-year-old Lake of the Four Seasons man and left two of his children injured, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

"Investigators are still trying to determine elements of the case including, but not limited to: whether the device may have self detonated due to its age or other factors, whether the pin was pulled or whether any other circumstances may have been involved," he said.

"Any details that have been released are considered preliminary in nature and are subject to change as the investigation continues."

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Bryan Niedert and said he died Saturday at his home in the 3700 block of West Lakeshore Drive.

Martinez said his department was called out around 6 p.m. Saturday to the home in question and initial reports indicate the family had found a hand grenade among a grandfather's belongings and that it detonated.

Niedert was found unresponsive and was later declared dead, Martinez said.

"Two of his children, a 14-year-old male and an 18-year-old female, were injured in the blast and were transported to an area hospital for treatment," according to the sheriff. "The blast appeared to have occurred in a garage area."

The Porter County Bomb Squad, which was on scene, has seen an increase in recent years in calls for service related to people finding explosives, Porter County Sheriff's Sgt. Benjamin McFalls said Monday.

Anyone finding anything that resembles a military weapon is urged contact police, he said.

"Often veterans bring items home from their service/tour of duty - sometimes they are inert, but some are live explosives," McFalls said. "Items that may be considered family heirlooms could contain hazardous energetic material."

He also warned that many military weapons are waterproof and can detonate even if they are found underwater.

The Porter County Bomb Squad is composed of four technicians and four non-technicians from the Porter County Sheriff's, Lake County Sheriff's and Portage Police departments and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, McFalls said.

The squad handles an average of 30 calls per year and serves Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Starke, Jasper, Newton and Pulaski counties.

