PORTAGE — A 29-year-old Michigan City man was nearly twice the legal limit for drinking and driving when found unresponsive behind the wheel of his running vehicle in a ditch at the entrance of the local Camelot Estates mobile home park, Portage police say.
Police said they were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in response to a report of a vehicle revving its engine.
Riding Shotgun with Merrillville Police Officer Amanda Earley
They spotted a black Dodge Ram backed into a ditch with the driver slouched over resting on the driver's side door panel.
The driver, Dylan Merrell, did not immediately respond to an order by police to show his hands and police said he smelled of alcohol and nearly fell when exiting the vehicle, according to the arrest report.
"We of course continue to express our sympathies and extend our condolences to the Thompson family and all of those whose lives have been tragically affected by this crash," police said.
After being helped out of the ditch, Merrell was asked how much he had to drink and he reportedly replied, "not that much."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Parlor Doughnuts, Southlake Mall sneaker shop, The Boba Tea Cafe, B-Nails and Viet-Ship opening; Mezquitacos closed
Northwest Indiana man charged with stalking, threatening Taylor Swift: 'We will destroy you,' accusations say
Hammond to give away free Lil Wayne tickets to Hammond residents
Sin City Deciple member admits to 2003 killing of Gary police chief’s son
Bodies of 2 juveniles pulled from river; state investigating
Hobart man dies following I-94 motorcycle crash, officials say
Motorist makes big splash in Crown Point, rescuers say
Prosecutors upgrade charges to murder in case of gun prank gone wrong
Portage boy tells cops he saw sister crying after being molested; man charged
Replacement for White Castle's oldest Chicago area restaurant in Whiting opening, features AI and robots
Hoosier opinions sought on child-support rule changes
Crown Point corn roast kicks off festival season
Cody Johnston cruises to state title in pole vault for Hobart
Pot smell in school restroom lands Portage High School student behind bars, cops say
Garrett Weber, Lake Central get the regional monkey off their back
He was found be intoxicated and was taken to the Porter County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, including one count of endangering others, records show.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Timothy O'Hara
Arrest date: June 1, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302286
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Jackson Chambers
Arrest date: June 1, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number: 2302292
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Karen Harvey
Arrest date: June 1, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2302293
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Noah McCart
Arrest date: June 1, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302291
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Scott Adams
Arrest date: June 1, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302287
Charges: Domestic Battery, felony
Jamaille Shaw
Arrest date: May 31, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302277
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Nicolas Mojica
Arrest date: May 31, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2302281
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Adam Nieboer
Arrest date: May 31, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Kalamazoo, MI Booking Number: 2302280
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Maurice Sims
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302258
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Gabrielle Shea
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2302267
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Stephanie Palmowski
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302268
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
James Ross
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 64 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302260
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Matthew Kuhn
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: DeMotte, IN Booking Number: 2302263
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Dominic Padlo
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 52 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302275
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Ellis Johnson
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Homewood, IL Booking Number: 2302257
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Nathan Dodd
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302259
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Hasan Assa
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302256
Charges: Strangulation, felony
John Woynaroski
Arrest date: May 29, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2302249
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Keshawn Stephens
Arrest date: May 29, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302252
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Goutham Raj Marudavanan
Arrest date: May 29, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Wheeling, IL Booking Number: 2302248
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Keith Rohde
Arrest date: May 29, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Hinsdale, IL Booking Number: 2302255
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Giana Vespo
Arrest date: May 28, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302243
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Marshall Ralston Jr.
Arrest date: May 28, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302245
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Juan Calvillo Jr.
Arrest date: May 28, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2302242
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tammie Koziel
Arrest date: May 28, 2023 Age: 49 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302241
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Shara Radam
Arrest date: May 28, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302244
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Frank Williams Jr.
Arrest date: May 27, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Baton Rouge, LA Booking Number: 2302237
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Jon Aimutis
Arrest date: May 28, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2302246
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Kevin Mosier
Arrest date: May 27, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302226
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Daniel Beaver
Arrest date: May 27, 2023 Age: 51 Residence: Trail Creek, IN Booking Number: 2302225
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!