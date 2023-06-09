PORTAGE — A 29-year-old Michigan City man was nearly twice the legal limit for drinking and driving when found unresponsive behind the wheel of his running vehicle in a ditch at the entrance of the local Camelot Estates mobile home park, Portage police say.

Police said they were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in response to a report of a vehicle revving its engine.

They spotted a black Dodge Ram backed into a ditch with the driver slouched over resting on the driver's side door panel.

The driver, Dylan Merrell, did not immediately respond to an order by police to show his hands and police said he smelled of alcohol and nearly fell when exiting the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

After being helped out of the ditch, Merrell was asked how much he had to drink and he reportedly replied, "not that much."

He was found be intoxicated and was taken to the Porter County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, including one count of endangering others, records show.

