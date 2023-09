VALPARAISO — The passenger who died in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in the area of Ind. 49 and U.S. 30 has been identified by the Porter County Coroner's Office as 69-year-old Roland Nielsen Jr., of San Pierre.

"The cause and manner leading to the decedent’s death is still under investigation," the coroner's office said. "Valparaiso Police Department (is) investigating as well."

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m., Valparaiso police said.

"The motor vehicle crash remains under investigation," police said. "However, alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a contributing factor at this time."

Region library officials remember 14-year-old drowning victim as outgoing, positive "K'mari was a frequent library patron that attended our after school Youth Services program," according to East Chicago library officials.

The crash had closed all ramps at the U.S. 30 and Ind. 49 interchange for several hours, according to police. Police had been advising motorists to avoid the area, but reopened the area to traffic shortly before 7 a.m.

"Thank you for your cooperation and please travel safely," police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Tyler Schiavone Demario Streeter David Wireman Stephen Rusnak Brian Cacini Matthew Olson Richard Anderson Ronald Arceneaux Jr. John Wielogourski Gavin Poore Joseph Westbrook Heather Crisman Sarah Bucy William Buvala Jr. Jordan Grant Dominique Labon Asia North Erin Stevens Brenton Williams Deisha Hadley Daniel Hernandez Jacob Kendall Jessalyn Bloodsaw Justice Cotton Richard Croney Marquise Baker Darian Gibbons James Ratzell Jeremy Seabolt Corbin Garza John Bochnicka Scott Tomasko Jr. Thomas Starkey II Ashelia Taylor Ashley Harrison Michael Lensing Mark Redmon