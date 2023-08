A Starke County ambulance driver died over the weekend when his vehicle was struck while responding to an emergency call, the county sheriff's department said.

Emergency medical technician Michael Wilcox Sr. was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Starke County police said they responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday and learned the ambulance had been travelling eastbound on County Road 800 South with its emergency lights and siren on when a northbound vehicle on County Road 700 East entered the intersection and collided with the side of the ambulance.

"As a result of the collision, the ambulance rolled over," according to police.

A paramedic riding as a passenger in the ambulance was reportedly taken to the hospital in serious condition and the other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"First responders risk everything to keep us safe, and we owe them a tremendous debt," Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-Granger, said. "Thinking and praying for the loved ones affected by this terrible tragedy in Starke County."

An investigation is underway by Starke County police assisted by the Indiana State Police crash reconstruction team.

