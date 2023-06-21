VALPARAISO — Porter County police say an update is expected in the next day or two in the discovery last week of the battered and deceased body of a 35-year-old Hobart man at the Chustak Public Fishing Area in Portage Township.

"I would like to extend my condolences to the victim’s family, this was a senseless act of violence and I am pleased that the suspects accused of this heinous crime have been arrested and will be held accountable," Porter County Sheriff Jeff Balon said.

"I would like to commend all of the members of public safety who came together to bring the persons accused of this crime to justice."

The body of Derek William Hartz was found around 11 a.m. June 13 on a small trail on the edge of the public access site on a deflated air mattress, according to court documents.

He had "excessive bleeding" from his skull and was nude from the waist down, officials said.

The Porter County Coroner's Office ruled Hartz's death a homicide from blunt-force trauma to the head.

The area in question is located at 331 W. County Road 600 North and is described by police as a 76-acre public fishing area just off State Road 149.

Investigators found a Virginia identification card at the scene and learned that a cell phone and vehicle belonging to Hartz were missing.

Using state-of-the-art technology and with the assistance of Ohio law enforcement, Porter County police said they located the stolen vehicle in Ohio and two men were taken into custody.

Jawon Martin, also known as Jada Monroe, 28, of Danville, Va., was taken into custody in Hamilton County, Ohio, on a charge of stealing the vehicle, police said.

Detectives also apprehended Martin's passenger, Domonic Weaver, 27, of Gary, who also uses Barnes and Brothers as a last name. He has warrants from Porter County and Virginia, according to court records.

Court records say Hartz's mother told detectives he had taken their shared car after 4:30 a.m. June 13 and left her a note that he was going to see a friend. She tried to contact him to return the car after he was deceased and continued to receive texts back.

"This case would not have ended the way it did if we didn’t have the cooperation of our local/state/and federal law enforcement partners," Porter County police said. "This was an isolated incident and there is no other concerns to the public."

Anyone in the area of the Chustak Public Fishing Area from 4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. June 13 is encouraged contact the sheriff's department at 219-477-3140.

