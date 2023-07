WINFIELD — Police said a 44-year-old Crown Point woman was tailgating another vehicle along East 117th Avenue late Tuesday afternoon when she went to pass and collided head-on with with an oncoming vehicle, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old woman.

Grace Norris, 19, of DeMotte, died of blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Two 13-year-olds in Norris's vehicle, including her younger sister, were injured badly enough to be taken to Chicago for treatment, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The name of the Crown Point woman has not been released.

The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of East 117th Avenue, police said.

"Witnesses tell police a Subaru SUV traveling east was tailgating a Jeep when it crossed the center line in an attempt to pass the Jeep," the sheriff's department reported. "As the Subaru crossed into oncoming traffic, it collided head-on with a westbound Kia sedan."

Norris was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. One of the two 13-year-olds, who are from Lowell, was flown to Chicago for care while the other was taken later by ambulance.

"Factors which may have caused the crash are still under investigation," the sheriff's department said.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life in this incident," Martinez said. "It emphasizes the importance of using extra caution when operating vehicles on any roadway; but especially on rural roads."

Motorists were advised to avoid the section of roadway in question Tuesday to allow for a crash reconstruction team to carry out an investigation, police said. The roadway was reopened Tuesday night.

