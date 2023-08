VALPARAISO — The discovery of a last-minute witness has derailed Monday's start of a murder trial involving a Portage man accused of shooting and killing his wife Feb. 13.

Attorney Russell Brown Jr. was granted the delay Friday morning on behalf of his client, 64-year-old Richard Cooley.

Brown said prosecutors discovered the new witness just this week and thus he needs time to investigate as part of his preparation for trial.

The delay was granted by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer and the trial was pushed back to April 1 with a March 1 status hearing, he said.

Two weeks is being set aside for the trial and Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harry Peterson said he anticipates taking five to six days to present evidence against Cooley.

Cooley is charged with a count of murder stemming from the allegation that he held a gun to the chest of Dana Cooley, 47, and shot her during the late morning as she sat in their home in the 2100 block of Damon Street in Portage.

Cooley reported it as an accidental shooting, but that was proven false by an autopsy, police said.

"This gunshot wound was a hard contact wound to the chest, meaning the gun was pressed against her chest," the charging document says. "This determination was based upon soot with no stippling and inferior hard contact muzzle abrasion on the wound itself and soot present on the shirt that Dana Cooley was wearing at the time she was shot."

"This information is contrary to the version of events as told by Richard Cooley," police said.

Officials had initially said Richard Cooley faced a felony count of either criminal recklessness or reckless homicide.

