GARY — Gary Mayor Jerome Prince has ordered a local lounge to close its doors to the public in the wake of a shooting over the weekend that left one person dead and three hospitalized.

The UpTop Lounge and Events will close until further notice, Prince said, after the Saturday morning death of 37-year-old Gary resident Troy Allen, who was identified by the Lake County coroner's office Tuesday afternoon. Allen's manner of death is pending.

Prince cites city code and said the company's general business license is being investigated for potential suspension and revocation.

"We're all frustrated and angry a handful of people in our city choose to behave violently toward others, but we will not allow the cowardly actions of a small number of people deter us from our mission to make Gary a safer place to live, play and work," Prince said.

Gary police Cmdr. Samuel Roberts said officers were called out around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the bar's location at 939 E. 21st Ave. in the Pulaski neighborhood where they found Allen dead from a gunshot wound and two men and one woman injured. Shots were reportedly fired inside and outside the business.

The injured individuals were hospitalized and police were unable to provide a report on their condition.

"This is an ongoing investigation, but the Gary Police Department and the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force will pour every necessary resource into getting to the bottom of the incident at the Up Top Lounge and into holding the responsible parties accountable for their actions."

Uptop Lounge co-owner Pierre, who declined to provide his last name, said the club's management is "sad, hurt and disappointed" about what happened and they will be meeting with police Thursday to discuss their next steps and how to reduce the likelihood of any violence happening again at the bar.

"We are considering better security and increasing the age of people who can attend," Pierre said. "We are asking for an older adult crowd. Somewhere that is more laid back, some place safe for people to enjoy a good time and some good food."

The bar caters to patrons 25 and over, Pierre said, but the operators are considering increasing the age restriction to 30 and over or 35 and over.

"This event does not reflect the environment we at UpTop Lounge want to promote," according to a statement released on the bar's Facebook page. "We do not condone any violence at our establishment."

The bar operators were told by Prince that they will be notified if a hearing is scheduled.

Anyone with information on the shootings is encouraged to contact detectives Daryl Gordon or James Nielsen at 219-881-1210.