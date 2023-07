GARY — Gary Mayor Jerome Prince has ordered a local lounge to close its doors to the public in the wake of a shooting over the weekend that left one person dead and three hospitalized.

"You are ordered to cease operations until further notice," Prince wrote in the Monday notice to the operators of UpTop Lounge and Events at 939 E. 21st Ave.

Prince cites city code and says the company's general business license is being investigated for potential suspension and revocation.

"We're all frustrated and angry a handful of people in our city choose to behave violently toward others, but we will not allow the cowardly actions of a small number of people deter us from our mission to make Gary a safer place to live, play and work," Prince said.

"This is an ongoing investigation, but the Gary Police Department and the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force will pour every necessary resource into getting to the bottom of the incident at the Up Top Lounge and into holding the responsible parties accountable for their actions."

Gary police said they were called out around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the bar in the Pulaski neighborhood where they found a 37-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound, and two men and one woman injured.

The identity of the deceased man has not yet been released by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The injured individuals were hospitalized and police were unable to provide a report on their condition.

Child found inside vehicle filled with pot smoke, Portage cops say When a female lowered the driver's side window for the officer, a large amount of the marijuana smoke poured out, police said.

Shots were reportedly fired inside and outside the business, Cmdr. Samuel Roberts said.

Anyone with information on the shootings is encouraged to contact detectives Daryl Gordon or James Nielsen at 219-881-1210.

The bar operators were told by Prince that they will be notified if a hearing is scheduled.

"We will thank you for your prompt and complete cooperation."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Frank Lopez Rashawn McClary Jaden Melton David Nava Kelly Lee Oscar Lerma Derris Leblanc Jose Hurtado Sharee Johnston Terrence Jones Jaiden Guyton Heather Hillis Andraleen Draper Marcell Ellison Francisco Dehoyos Jr. Tommy Childers Deja Burrell Melvin Carr Sr. Eugene Brame Victor Becerra Jr. Jose Romero-Avalos Victor Macedo David McWilliams Sonia Beeler Alvaro Lopez-Serratos Eva Thomas Richard Wilbourn Derek Zanfei Tracy Sizemore Javonte Roberson Yuron Robinson Ashlee Price Aarion Mosley David Nagel David Lapotka Brian Mejia Baldemar Montemayor Karla Jenkins Samantha Kane Dionte Dortch Lee Derkacy Barron Arnold Kyle Bentley Mercedes Cruz Ashley Sumpter Tonya Wallace John Santana Timothy Moore Sr. Terrence Petty Ricardo Pina Jr. Victoria Reed Shauntavia Meeks Deja Ta Johnson Timothy Lujano Chamier Bowman Cameron Dotson Anguel Anaya Demetrius Thomas Sean Rogers Luis Rodriguez Alejandro Rios Sr. Gilberto Noriega Jr. Shianah Rainey Gregory Hunter Darrell Jackson Crisantema Navarro Kane Hughes Daniel Dillman Michael Blaize III Anthony Cilek Brian Birchall