LAKE COUNTY — A Wednesday afternoon shooting sparked a two-hour manhunt that ended with the capture of the gunman and a female associate, police said.

Aaron Belcher, 35, and the unidentified woman caught in his company were arrested in Merrillville, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

"The two were spotted arguing in the entryway of an apartment complex near Grant Street and 79th Place," the sheriff's department said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. "The witnesses called 911. The two subjects fled into a nearby wooded area between Grant and Cleveland streets where they were arrested."

About 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Belcher shot a 33-year-old Merrillville man, Martinez said.

Belcher was at his home in the 1000 block of East Highway 330 in unincorporated Griffith when he shot the other man, police said, and was seen leaving the area in a maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck with Indiana license plate TNL 902.

The vehicle has been located, police said.

When Belcher was still at large, Martinez said he was to be considered armed and dangerous.

The wounded man was hospitalized, according to police.

"Despite his injuries, the victim was reportedly able to seek help at a neighboring home," police said. "He was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown."

Martinez expressed his gratitude to all who assisted in the effort to apprehend Belcher.

"I would like to thank all law enforcement agencies and members of the public who assisted with this investigation," the sheriff said.