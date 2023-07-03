TELL CITY — A police officer in far southern Indiana was shot to death early Monday along with a man suspected in a domestic abuse case, Indiana State Police said.

Tell City police Sgt. Heather Glenn was attempting to take Sean Hubert, 34, of Tell City, into custody when during the struggle, Hubert produced a gun and Glenn was shot, police said.

Other officers returned fire and shot Hubert, who also died.

The shooting occurred at Perry County Memorial Hospital, in Tell City, which is located along the Ohio River, which separates Indiana from Kentucky.

Glenn had initially been called to the hospital Sunday to investigate a domestic dispute allegedly involving Hubert and a female, ISP said.

The woman in question had gone to the hospital for treatment of injuries and police went out in search of Hubert.

Early Monday, the woman contacted police and said Hubert was on his way to the hospital, ISP said. Officers from area departments responded and Glenn located and attempted to arrest Hubert.

"Hubert refused to comply with Sergeant Glenn," according to police.

"Sergeant Glenn attempted to deploy an electronic-controlled weapon but it was ineffective," police said. "During a brief struggle, Hubert produced a firearm and Sergeant Glenn was shot."

Hubert was then shot by other officers and both he and Glenn were treated at the scene before dying, ISP said.

Glenn had reportedly worked for the Perry County Sheriff's Office and Tell City Police Department for nearly 20 years.

"Sergeant Glenn was a well-respected officer and pillar in her community," ISP said. "Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin advised Sgt. Glenn was a good friend to everyone and will be sadly missed, but not forgotten."

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said, "Another officer has fallen victim to the senseless act of violence. I urge Hoosiers to remember Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn, who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of others."

"She dedicated nearly 20 years to serving the citizens of Perry County and Tell City and now her family needs our love and support more than ever,' he said. "Janet and I will hold her loved ones in our hearts during this painful time as they try and find peace and solace."

