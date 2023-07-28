PORTAGE — Just a few days before David Gant allegedly robbed a local Horizon Bank, he had a run-in with police after being picked up in a stolen vehicle and accused of stealing from the Ace Hardware store at 5979 Central Ave, according to arrest reports.
Police said they were called out around 7:25 a.m. July 20 to the hardware store where they were told a man had walked out with a drill and adaptor kit valued at $340.
Watching surveillance footage from the store, police identified 31-year-old Gant of Portage as the suspect and sought a felony theft charge against him, according to the incident report.
At 9:05 p.m. that same day, Indiana State Police reported pulling over a stolen vehicle at U.S. 12 and County Line Road and identified Gant as the driver.
Gant reportedly denied going to the Ace Hardware store earlier that day, police said. When questioned specifically about the theft, he asked for a lawyer and was taken to the Porter County Jail on allegations of stealing the vehicle.
Hammond police then took Gant into custody early Wednesday afternoon on a charge of robbing the Horizon Bank at 2650 Willowcreek Road in Portage on Monday.
Gant appeared Friday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who set bond in the case at $4,500 cash.
Clymer also appointed public defender Mark Chargualaf to represent Gant and set a trial for Jan. 8 with preliminary hearings Oct. 6 and Dec. 1.
"Why are they so far out?" Gant asked of the court dates.
Clymer responded, "That's the dates we have available sir."
Portage police said they had been called out around 2:25 p.m. Monday to the Horizon Bank in response to a panic alarm. They discovered the bank had been robbed by a man who presented the teller with a note demanding money.
"No direct threats were made, and no weapons were displayed or implied during this incident," police said.
The suspect, later identified as Gant, fled the bank with money and was not immediately apprehended.
Gant had quickly been identified as a suspect in the robbery after Portage officers reviewed surveillance video footage and recognized him from a previous incident, Portage Police Lt. Rob Maynard said.
His vehicle had been picked up by a license plate recognition system in Portage shortly after the robbery and later by a similar system in Hammond.
Portage police shared what they knew about the robbery with surrounding departments and Hammond officers located Gant's vehicle Tuesday outside a hotel in their jurisdiction, Maynard said.
"We extend our thanks and appreciation to the Hammond Police Department for dedicating numerous hours toward locating Mr. Gant and taking him into custody," Maynard said.
