EAST CHICAGO — A man who shot an 18-year-old Monday night told detectives he was not sure if he unthinkingly shot the victim or if the victim was charging toward him, according to recently filed charges.

Robert Allison was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Christian Ogbomon, of Hammond, Police Chief Jose Rivera said Tuesday.

Officers were called out at 12:17 a.m. to the 3700 block of Euclid Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim, East Chicago police Lt. Brian Paine said. Rivera said they found Ogbomon on the second-floor balcony of an apartment building.

An autopsy was performed Monday and the manner of death is homicide, according to a release from the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Documents allege Ogbomon was invited to the apartment by one of Allison's children. He entered the apartment by climbing up to the second floor balcony and entering through the balcony door. He had been to the home once before when Allison was not home.

Allison told police he had left the apartment and when he came back, he heard "screaming and hollering" and shouted to ask what was going on, according to charging documents. He went to open the door to the room where he heard the noise coming from. His daughter pushed the door back and told him not to enter. He said he thought his daughter was telling him not to come in because she was having sex with Ogbomon, so he said he forced his way into the room.

Allison said it was dark in the room and he couldn't tell if Ogbomon was coming toward him or if he had an instinctual reaction to grab his gun and shoot, court documents allege. He pulled his weapon and fired one shot. He said he then called 911 and told dispatchers he thought someone had broken into his house and had shot him.

