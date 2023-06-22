VALPARAISO — A 17-year-old Ohio resident accused of creating panic earlier this year by calling in threats of violence to area schools continues to present "a substantial risk of injury to others," Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer ruled late Wednesday.

Clymer followed by setting bond for the accused, Ryan Krajewski, at $20,000 cash and $30,000 surety.

The judge further ordered that Krajewski have no further access to the internet as his criminal case proceeds, records show.

Krajewski, who case was waived to adult court last week, appeared before Clymer for an initial hearing on seven felony counts of intimidation involving threats to commit terrorism, court records show.

Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Kristen Mulligan, in waiving the case to adult court, agreed with the prosecution’s argument that Krajewski’s alleged offenses, committed when he was 16, were “heinous or of an aggravated character,” and were part of a repetitive pattern of offenses that leave him “beyond rehabilitation under the juvenile justice system” in light of his 27 months on probation in Medina County, Ohio, for charges including inducing panic.

“The juvenile continued to engage in unlawful behavior involving computers and telecommunications despite the services and supervision through Medina County Probation and the additional therapeutic services obtained by parents for the juvenile,” the prosecutor stated in the findings of fact endorsed by the magistrate.

Krajewski allegedly contacted Valparaiso High School on Jan. 9 and reported a bomb in the building, and then called in another threat to the school Jan. 17.

On Jan. 26, Krajewski allegedly made threats to schools in Valparaiso, Portage, Wheeler, Union Township and Washington Township. He “threatened to use a weapon or weapons of mass destruction to commit mass murder” at Valparaiso and Portage high schools, according to the charges.

Krajewski was arrested Jan. 26 in Ohio.

All the threats he is accused of making proved to be noncredible, officials have said, but the threats sent schools scrambling into lockdown or lockout status.

The Jan. 9 call to Valparaiso High School resulted in a lockdown and early release of students, police said. A false threat of violence Jan. 17 at the same school triggered a lockout response from police and disrupted school operations.

The Portage Police Department said in a social media post at the time that the local high school had “received an anonymous phone call in which a person threatened violence later in the day,” prompting its lockdown.

Wheeler High School had also implemented a lockout in response to the threats, officials said.

Krajewski is further accused of impersonating a public servant stemming from a Jan. 4 call to Valparaiso police of a supposed shooting, according to a charging document. Officials said the youth, who was 16 at the time, falsely portrayed himself as a special agent with the FBI.

Krajewski was to continue to be housed at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center unless he’s transferred to an adult facility or released on bond, according to a court order.

