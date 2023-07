GARY — Gary police say when they arrived early Tuesday evening at the shuttered Emerson High School in response to a report of gunfire, officers could still hearing shots ringing out inside the building.

Officers set up a perimeter around the building at the northeast corner of 7th Avenue and Carolina Street on the city's east side and used a public address system to order the suspects to step out, Gary Police Cmdr. Samuel Roberts said.

Three East Chicago men and a 17-year-old female exited the building and were taken into custody without incident, Roberts said.

"Police recovered a 10mm handgun from one of the men," he said.

"The men face trespassing charges and criminal recklessness charges," according to Roberts. "The juvenile faces a trespass charge, and she was released to a parent."

The 6:30 p.m. call to the school came nearly eight years to the day from when a 17-year-old Chicago youth was found dead inside the building.

The Lake County coroner's office ruled Connita L. Richardson, of Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, was killed by asphyxiation caused by strangulation in a homicide.

Police said they believed Richardson's body had been in the building no longer than a day or so when discovered after a concerned citizen reported seeing someone in the building.

Then-mayoral candidate Sy Smith called on Gary Community School Corp. leaders and city officials at the time to do something about the hundreds of abandoned buildings throughout the city.

The Times reported in the wake of the July 2015 homicide how the 21 abandoned school properties scattered throughout the city's struggling neighborhoods were providing sanctuary for crime and urban decay.

"At one time, these former public schools were the nucleus of thriving sections of the city, nearby residents and former students recalled," according to the report.

"But that's a bygone era. Now, vast swaths of school property are overrun with weeds, and the shuttered buildings, some in visible decline, display the territorial tags of gang graffiti."

The investigation done by The Times revealed that at least two of the 21 closed school buildings were openly accessible to gang activity and other crime. "A host of others sit moldering with broken windows, overgrown lots and in some cases crumbling exteriors."

