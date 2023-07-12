A statewide search for a man accused of stealing and crashing a police vehicle was called off Wednesday morning after the suspect was taken into custody, Indiana State Police announced.
Eric James King, 41, of Paoli, Indiana, was located and arrested without further incident around 4:06 a.m. EDT by officers in Greene County, located west of Bloomington.
"There is no current risk to the public," ISP said.
State police had turned to the public for help in locating King after he escaped officers Tuesday in Daviess County, located southwest of Bloomington.
King refused to comply and fled in a vehicle that ran out of gas, police said.
"When officers located and attempted to take King into custody, he was able to gain control of a police vehicle, which he used to ram another police vehicle," ISP said. "King fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and eventually crashed in a field in southern Greene County. After an extensive search of the area, police were unable to locate King."
"King should be considered armed and dangerous," police had said.
