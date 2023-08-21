VALPARAISO — Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas leaned back in the witness chair in the front of the courtroom Monday morning to show jurors how he believes 54-year-old Robert Head was positioned in a recliner when shot to death "execution style."
Using graphic photos of the shooting scene, Salinas argued that Head's then-girlfriend, Karen Sons, shot him from behind in the head with a .22-caliber rifle.
The description is in stark contrast to claims by defense attorneys Bob and Jesse Harper that 61-year-old Sons shot Head on Dec. 8, 2017, at their Lake Eliza home in self defense.
The closing arguments continued into late morning Monday, after which the jury will begin deliberating on the murder charge Sons faces.
The trial continues from last week before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
Sons, who showed no obvious reaction to the graphic photos and description Monday, allegedly confessed to the shooting, Salinas said. The question before jurors is whether it was carried out in self defense, which he argued it was not.
Salinas repeated claims that co-defendant David Parrish of Portage helped Sons move the body off the chair and found a handgun to support the claim of self defense.
Parrish is charged with felony counts of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.
Salinas said there is no record of Sons attempting to call 911 following the shooting as she claimed. There were also no bullet casings found at the scene and Sons did not report the death for a couple days, police said.
Sons reportedly told police Head pointed a gun at her face and she heard it click, so she pulled the trigger on the rifle she was holding and shot him. Sons shot him in the head, according to court records.
The doctor who conducted the autopsy said the wound suffered by Head was not consistent with the story given by Sons, police said.
Sons told police she stayed at home with Head's body several days, but video evidence shows that she was out using debit cards, prosecutors have said.
Prosecutors believe Sons may have shot and killed Head because he was attempting to redirect his Social Security benefits away from her.
Parrish is accused of looking for a gun that had a serial number that could not be traced back to either Sons or himself, a charging document says.
"David Parrish indicated that he had to help Karen make it look like self-defense, and that he (David) had gone there to help her clean up," police said.
The criminal case against Parrish is pending before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer and a status hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5, records show.
