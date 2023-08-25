MICHICAN CITY — A 48-year-old man is behind bars after reportedly contacting police a year ago and confessing to killing his roommate in 2017, storing the body in the basement of their home for 56 days and then using a hacksaw to cut up the remains before disposing of the pieces in the trash.

John Hallett, who was picked up Thursday morning in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is charged in LaPorte County with murder and abuse of a corpse, records show.

The deceased was identified by police as 64-year-old Michigan City resident Paul Gonzales.

Hallett reportedly reached out Aug. 29, 2022 to Michigan City police Detective Lt. Anna Painter and told her he struck Gonzales from behind with a crutch Hallett used as an amputee and then choked him to death Nov. 25, 2017.

"John believed that Paul was stealing his mail and that Paul was trying to get him kicked out of the house," Painter said.

Both men had been homeless before being placed at the residence in the 1000 block of West 9th Street in 2015 by Housing Opportunities.

"John then moved Paul's body into a bedroom for a few days but then moved him into the basement where he was kept for 56 days," Painter said. "John then used a hacksaw to cut up Paul's body and place the parts into trash bags where he then disposed of them in the city residential trash cans."

In addition to confirming the disappearance of Gonzales, police used two cadaver sniffing dogs to search the basement in question with mixed results. Both dogs had some sort of reaction in an area of the basement floor that had been painted a different color.

A county police officer "expressed his belief that the concrete floor is porous and the fluid from Paul's body would have soaked into the material and would still be detectable," Painter said.

Samples taken from the cellar tested positive in a lab for decomposing material, she said.

Painter presented her findings to the LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office, which agreed earlier this month to charge Hallett and issue an arrest warrant, police said. Local police learned Hallett was in Cambridge and police at that location helped locate and take him into custody.

Hallett is being held without bound at the Middlesex House of Correction and Jail in Billerica, Massachusetts, police there said Friday. His arrest photo was not available and extradition is pending.

"(Michigan City Police) Chief Steven Forker would like to thank all the local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies who assisted with this investigation and took Hallett into custody," the local department said.

