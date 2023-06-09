VALPARAISO — A 42-year-old Portage man, arrested and charged Thursday in the wake of a Nov. 8 crash on Willowcreek Road that left one dead, others injured and several vehicles mangled, was accelerating at 113 mph in a 40-mph zone just five seconds before the collision, according to a newly-filed charging document.

The speed dropped to 107 mph at less than a second before impact and the driver, Arthur Schmidt, was braking, according to information pulled from the event data recorder from Schmidt's gray 2016 Cadillac SRX SUV.

"The speedometer showed the needle was stuck in place at the 122 mph mark," police said.

Schmidt was arrested at his Portage home around 4 p.m. Thursday, which was exactly seven months after the fatal crash, Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard said.

Schmidt was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces felony counts of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness when defendant commits aggressive driving resulting in death, records show.

Police say Lauren Thompson, an eighth-grade English teacher at Chesterton Middle School, was in her GMC SUV stopped behind two cars at a red light around 5:45 p.m. Nov. 8 near the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute roads when a Cadillac smashed into her vehicle from behind.

The speed of the Cadillac caused Thompson's vehicle and two cars in front of her to slide through the intersection and onto the south side of Lute Road, police said. Six vehicles were involved in the crash.

“In the aftermath of this initial collision, three other vehicles that were traveling on Lute Road or northbound Willowcreek were struck in secondary collisions with the first three vehicles,” Maynard said. “One of these involved vehicles flipped onto its roof and another vehicle came to rest on top of the Cadillac.”

Thompson was reportedly dead when police arrived.

Among the new details revealed in the charging document is a witness seeing Schmidt holding his cell phone in the moments leading up to the fatal crash.

"(Witness) stated the Cadillac passed him on the right side of him at 'like 70 mph and he was on his cell phone, and it was in his hand,' " a court document reads.

A witness reportedly told police the crash occurred as east-west traffic began flowing across Willowcreek Road from Lute Road. The witness said he saw the Cadillac driven by Schmidt "traveling aggressively" south on Willowcreek Road before the crash.

Northwest Indiana man charged with stalking, threatening Taylor Swift: 'We will destroy you,' accusations say "(Mitchell) Taebel still maintains a delusion that he and the ARTIST will be married and, if elected President, that the ARTIST will be his First Lady," charges say.

The witness told police he was with his wife and daughter, all of whom suffered pain as a result of the crash.

Police described arriving to a chaotic crash scene with six vehicles strewn about, including an SUV on top of Schmidt's Cadillac that was leaning partially on another vehicle.

Schmidt was found trapped in his vehicle, Thompson was dead, another driver was standing near a curb "visibly disoriented" and another involved was "shaken up," police said.

"We want to thank the officers and detectives of the Portage Police Department who investigated this case as well as the members of the Porter County Prosecutor's Office who dedicated many hours to meticulously prepare this case for prosecution in order to reach the point of an arrest being made," Portage police said in a prepared statement.

"We of course continue to express our sympathies and extend our condolences to the Thompson family and all of those whose lives have been tragically affected by this crash," police said.

The Times had identified Schmidt in April when a civil lawsuit was filed against him in the wake of the crash.

One of those injured, Andrew Larr, filed suit against Schmidt and Larr's car insurance company, seeking to invoke his uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, according to the litigation filed on his behalf by Porter County-based attorney Jesse Harper.

Portage Police Chief Mike Candiano previously said that his department received numerous questions regarding the identity of the drivers in the deadly crash and has been accused on social media of withholding the information for various reasons.

"As with any crime or potential crime, we do not release names of suspects/participants until the investigation is complete and charges are filed or in the event there is an immediate threat to the community," he said.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann had said the investigation into the crash was "fairly complex."

After the crash, Schmidt was taken to a Chicago hospital for treatment of severe injuries. Maynard said police were initially unable to speak to him because of his medical condition and he reportedly later refused to talk to police without an attorney present.

In addition, the prosecutor's office said it had not received much cooperation from the hospital.

The case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, court records show.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Timothy O'Hara Jackson Chambers Karen Harvey Noah McCart Scott Adams Jamaille Shaw Nicolas Mojica Adam Nieboer Maurice Sims Gabrielle Shea Stephanie Palmowski James Ross Matthew Kuhn Dominic Padlo Ellis Johnson Nathan Dodd Hasan Assa John Woynaroski Keshawn Stephens Goutham Raj Marudavanan Keith Rohde Giana Vespo Marshall Ralston Jr. Juan Calvillo Jr. Tammie Koziel Shara Radam Frank Williams Jr. Jon Aimutis Kevin Mosier Daniel Beaver