HAMMOND — Valparaiso city officials denied allegations Friday from a longtime employee claiming in a federal lawsuit she suffered gender discrimination, now including violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

"Because the employee and her lawyer offered public comment, I would note that the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) investigation was terminated prior to its completion," Valparaiso city attorney Patrick Lyp said.

"The city’s preference was to see the EEOC fully investigate the alleged claims and offer its guidance," he said. "Unfortunately, that will not happen. As stated previously, the city denies the allegations in the complaint and will defend itself."

Kathy Lynn Gralik, who has worked for the city for more than 23 years, including the past seven years as human resources director, amended her complaint Thursday to add Civil Rights Act claims of gender discrimination (including pay discrimination), retaliation and hostile work environment, according to her Indianapolis-based attorney, Kathleen DeLaney.

The claims were added after receiving approval from the EEOC.

Gralik initially sued the city, Mayor Matt Murphy, former City Administrator Mike Jessen, Organizational Development Solutions Inc. and ODS President Desila Rosetti on Aug. 15 for various federal and state claims.

"Ms. Gralik has experienced and observed various forms of gender-based discrimination and harassment, but the city disregarded and thwarted her efforts to fight against workplace misconduct and unlawful employment actions."

"I'm saddened that the city has refused to make this right and address these issues, but I’m pleased the EEOC has given us the go ahead to move forward and force the city to treat women equally," Gralik said. "We are prepared to see this go to trial and I look forward to seeing this through to the end."

DeLaney said she is looking forward to the fact gathering portion of the process, which she expects will produce "significant evidence substantiating Ms. Gralik's legal claims."

Gralik's co-counsel, Karrie Schwartz, said, "Despite devoting her working life to the city of Valparaiso, Lynn Gralik has been subject to terribly unfair pay and conditions. She has bravely stepped up to remedy this situation, not just for herself, but for others employed by the city."

Gralik seeks compensatory damages, emotional distress damages, reputational damages, liquidated and/or punitive damages, and attorneys’ fees and costs in unspecified amounts in the lawsuit.

