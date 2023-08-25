UNION TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old Valparaiso woman has been identified as the person found dead late Thursday morning in a house fire in the 500 block of Sandalwood Court, the Porter County Coroner's Office announced Friday.
The deceased was identified as Jeannette Knowlton, the coroner said.
Police began investigating the case in August 2022 after hearing a homicide may have occurred in the home.
"This incident is still under investigation, autopsy and toxicology are pending," according to the office.
Porter County police said they and area firefighters responded to the scene around 11 a.m. Thursday to assist the Union Volunteer Fire Department.
"It was discovered one person was deceased in the home," McFalls said. "The cause of the fire is under investigation along with the cause of death for the deceased."
"This information is contrary to the version of events as told by Richard Cooley," police said.
The coroner's office said it was called to the scene just a couple minutes before noon Thursday.
"Please keep the family and friends of the subject that passed in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," McFalls said.
States with the most workers quitting their jobs
States with the most quitters
Low pay, minimal opportunities for growth, and disrespectful work environments — these are just a handful of the top reasons why employees quit their jobs, according to a
2021 Pew Research Center Survey. Of course, there are myriad reasons workers might put in their notices, ranging from the mundane (like moving to a new state) to the dramatic (like having blow-up arguments with a supervisor).
In the wake of the
Great Resignation, quitting seems far more common than ever. Some employees have even resorted to ghosting their employer — simply stopping work without ever informing their boss.
In fact, American workers are quitting at
historically high rates: In February 2023, the national quit rate was 2.6%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. That's about 4 million people—up about 3.8% from January.
But are certain states across the U.S. feeling the burden more than others? To find out,
Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank states by their preliminary February 2023 quit rates, using the number of quitters as a tiebreaker when needed. Quit rates are calculated by taking the number of quits as a percentage of the number of jobs in a state.
Keep reading through the list to see where your state falls — especially if you're planning to leave your current job anytime soon.
