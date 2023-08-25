UNION TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old Valparaiso woman has been identified as the person found dead late Thursday morning in a house fire in the 500 block of Sandalwood Court, the Porter County Coroner's Office announced Friday.

The deceased was identified as Jeannette Knowlton, the coroner said.

"This incident is still under investigation, autopsy and toxicology are pending," according to the office.

Porter County police said they and area firefighters responded to the scene around 11 a.m. Thursday to assist the Union Volunteer Fire Department.

"It was discovered one person was deceased in the home," McFalls said. "The cause of the fire is under investigation along with the cause of death for the deceased."

The coroner's office said it was called to the scene just a couple minutes before noon Thursday.

"Please keep the family and friends of the subject that passed in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," McFalls said.

