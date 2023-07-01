PORTER — A 44-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was shot early Friday night by a 17-year-old carjacker, who then led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing and being thrown through the windshield, according to police.

The woman was transported to a Chicago hospital for treatment, while the teen was treated locally for minor injuries and then taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The teen had just been released from custody in Illinois on a similar charge of armed carjacking, Porter police Lt. Dan Dickey said.

Lake County police responded just before 7:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of Dekalb Street in New Chicago for a report of the carjacking and shooting, Martinez said.

"A preliminary investigation revealed the woman's Nissan Sentra had been stolen by a male suspect believed to be 17 years old," he said.

Dickey said not long after his department learned of the carjacking and shooting, the stolen vehicle was picked up by a license plate recognition camera as heading east on U.S. 20 near Ind. 49.

A Porter police officer working in the area of U.S. 20 and County Road 500 East spotted the eastbound vehicle, clocked it travelling 75 mph and then watched it accelerate to more than 120 mph when a traffic stop was attempted, Dickey said.

"As the suspect attempted to negotiate a curve just east of Railroad Avenue, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wooded area," according to Dickey. "The suspect was partially ejected through the windshield and asked officers for help."

Portage man given 3 years for injuring county security guard can potentially reduce that term Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer also approved a request from the victim for restitution of $716 to cover lost wages and approved a plan for transferring Tidwell's $500 cash bond toward that fee.

The teen was taken to the hospital for an evaluation before being turned over to New Chicago police.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Investigation Team reportedly assisted in the incident and took possession of the stolen vehicle.

Porter police are seeking felony charges of resisting law enforcement and theft of a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor reckless driving and never receiving a license, Dickey said.

Porter police were unaware of what charges the teen faces in Lake County as a result of the alleged carjacking.

Martinez said the investigation continues.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Rajae Evans Jeremy King Rayjean Williams Derrick Perkins Marshall Ralston Jr. Kelsey McLeod Robert Jackson Kelly Borrmann John Chalabis II Michael Diamond Jarad Good Mark Moser James Barnett John Moore Adri Pitts Barry Johnson Sheryl Johnson Raymond Escamilla IV Logan James Richard Bean Warren Blazina Mark Bryk Jr. Guadalupe Chima Max Smith Jr. Brian Sardeson Vincen Ritchie Dale Ribar Vanessa Ontiveros Rachel Perez Javier Ramirez Floyd Gaston Jr. Taylor Sanford Kiera Wrice Marvin Roundy Darrin Dedelow Joseph Meulemans Jon Aimutis Austin Carroll Charles Costanza