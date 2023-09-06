PORTER — One driver was airlifted to an Illinois hospital and another had to be removed from her vehicle partially submerged in a pond following a crash early Tuesday evening at U.S. 20 and West Oak Hill Road, Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig said.

The crash shortly after 6 p.m.

Craig said emergency help arrived to find an SUV partially submerged in the pond on the north side of U.S. 20 and the second passenger vehicle with heavy front-end damage.

"The driver of the passenger vehicle had succeeded in exiting under his own power prior to firefighters' arrival, but was lying on the ground with trauma to his legs," Craig said.

He was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, from a landing zone in the parking lot of the nearby Dollar General store.

"The driver of the SUV sustained moderate injury," Craig said. "Because her driver’s door was in the water, firefighters entered the SUV, lifted her over the center console, and removed her through the passenger’s door. The woman was transported by ambulance to Northwest Regional-Porter."

