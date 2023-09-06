One driver was airlifted to an Illinois hospital and another had to be removed from her vehicle partially submerged in a pond following a crash early Tuesday evening at U.S. 20 and West Oak Hill Road, Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig said.
PORTER — One driver was airlifted to an Illinois hospital and another had to be removed from her vehicle partially submerged in a pond following a crash early Tuesday evening at U.S. 20 and West Oak Hill Road, Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig said.
He was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, from a landing zone in the parking lot of the nearby Dollar General store.
"The driver of the SUV sustained moderate injury," Craig said. "Because her driver’s door was in the water, firefighters entered the SUV, lifted her over the center console, and removed her through the passenger’s door. The woman was transported by ambulance to Northwest Regional-Porter."
