MOROCCO — A 63-year-old driver was flown to a Chicago-area hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle was struck by a truck while he was crossing U.S. 41, the Newton County Sheriff's Department said.

Police say the Rensselaer man was crossing the highway at County Road 350 South around 5 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle was struck by a southbound truck.

The man failed to yield to the truck, according to police.

"The driver of the Buick was extricated from the vehicle by Morocco fire personnel, treated by Newton County EMS and flown to a Chicago area hospital for serious injuries," police said.

The driver of the truck refused medical attention at the scene.

