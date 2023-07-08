VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man who pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter for strangling his roommate was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday by Porter County Circuit Judge Mary DeBoer.

Michael Bachar, 45, was initially charged with murder and strangulation of his roommate George Batey, 60, in May 2021. The charges were reduced after his attorney struck a plea deal with prosecutors June 7, court records state.

Five years of Bachar's sentence will be suspended to formal probation with fees.

Bachar strangled Batey in their shared residence in the 700 block of Center Street. Batey later died of asphyxiation. His death was ruled a homicide.

Bachar said Batey punched him and he defended himself by grabbing Batey by the throat "while telling (Batey) to stop and apologize," according to charging documents.

Bachar said Batey "had some sort of Satan in him" and Batey "wasn't going to stop until he (Bachar) made him stop."

Bachar reportedly told police he did not really care if Batey died and knew it was a possibility, but that it was not his intention, charges state.

While Bachar was in the Porter County Jail, he tore up three of four padded cells and was transferred to a mental health facility elsewhere in Indiana for an evaluation to determine his competency and "understand the nature of the proceedings and assist in his defense," defense attorney Mark Chargualaf said.

Former Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds previously said Porter County, like many other counties, does not have the proper resources at its jail to hold and treat someone with severe mental health issues, he said.

The padded cells at the county jail are designed for short-term stays and require round-the-clock supervision. Bachar was held in a padded cell for 35 of his 44 days with the county, which is not right, Reynolds said.

According to court documents, Bachar will receive treatment for mental health while incarcerated as a condition of probation.