VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Police Department K-9 officer Ryker will be a little safer when out on the beat as a result a donation through the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, his fellow officers reported.

Ryker received donated body armor designed to protect him from bullets and stabbings, police said.

"K-9 Ryker's vest was sponsored by Robert and Rosann Gordon of LaPorte, IN and embroidered with the sentiment 'Honoring those who served and sacrificed'," according to the department.

Vested Interest in K9s, which was established in 2009, has a mission of providing the protective armor to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies in the United States, Valparaiso police said. The group has provided more than 5,127 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by private and corporate donations.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s in the United States, the group says.

Vested Interest in K9s reportedly accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,800.

For more information, visit vik9s.org.

