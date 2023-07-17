VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso couple nearly $44 million on Friday following a trial to determine liability for injuries a 60-year-old woman suffered in a 2016 crash involving a semitrailer.

Cynthia Kroft suffered a spinal-cord injury that left her partially paralyzed after her car was rear-ended by a semitractor-trailer driven by Pedrag Radisavljevic for Viper Trans and PR Rentals of Chicago, according to a statement released by the Allen Law Group.

The semitrailer crashed into Krofts' car while she was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of the Indiana Toll Road and State Road 49 in Chesterton, the statement said.

The trucking companies admitted they were negligent, but denied the extent of the Krofts' injuries and damages, according to Andrew Tkacs of Allen Law Group. The Krofts were represented by Injury Attorney Kenneth J. Allen and Otto Shragal, an Allen Law Group partner.

This was the second time this case has proceeded to a jury trial, Allen said. The Krofts were awarded $43.5 million by a jury in 2021. The second trial was ordered by request of the trucking companies who were represented by Indianapolis attorneys Kevin Schiferl and Adam Ira.

"The Krofts are an amazing couple and the verdict recognizes the enormity of their loss, although no amount of money is sufficient to compensate them for what they've been through," Allen said.

"We much appreciate the jury's service and are very grateful to Judge Joan Powell, who worked tirelessly to give the parties a fair and efficient trial." he said.

In the statement, Allen told of his hopes that the verdict would have an impact on how trucking companies do business.

“We hope the jury’s verdict puts negligent trucking companies on notice that they’ll be held fully accountable for harm caused by their misconduct,” said Allen said.

“Of course," he said, "we’re happy for the Krofts, but our ultimate goal is to encourage safety compliance and prevent tragedies like this from reoccurring.”

For more information contact Allen at 219-242-1166 or kja@allen.law.

