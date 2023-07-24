VALPARAISO — Several crossings will remain closed in the city to allow for continued cleanup and scheduled maintenance in the wake of a train derailment Saturday caused by an unoccupied vehicle left on the tracks, it was announced late Monday morning.

Canadian National Railway has reopened its crossings at Calumet Avenue, Washington Street and Franklin Street, the city announced.

Crossings at Froberg Road, Lafayette Street and Yellowstone Road will remain closed for several days.

"There are no injuries or hazardous material involvement and there is no risk to the public," a city spokeswoman said. "CN apologizes to motorists and the broader community for the inconvenience."

The unoccupied vehicle left on the tracks resulted Saturday morning in a nine-car derailment.

Police arrested James Rockhill, a 39-year-old Kouts resident, on a felony count of railroad mischief, and misdemeanor criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of a crash. He was still being held late Monday morning at the Porter County Jail.

The cars that derailed normally carry autos and were empty when the train derailed.

The Valparaiso Police Department continues to investigate the derailment, which occurred early Saturday after an eastbound train hit the abandoned car on the tracks at the Franklin Street crossing.

It’s the second time a CN train has derailed in the Midwest in the past week. On July 17, 10 Canadian National cars – two of which contained liquified propane and butane – derailed in a rural area of Northern Minnesota.

The Federal Railroad Administration reported 1,574 train accidents nationwide last year, including 1,049 derailments.

Northwest Indiana is a massive hub of train activity, with more than 700 miles of rail passing through the Region, including 557 miles of mainline rail.

