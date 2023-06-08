VALPARAISO — Valparaiso police say a 20-year-old woman kicked at and spit in the face of a police officer while being taken into custody on allegations of breaking into a local home and entering and damaging two vehicles.

Gracey Lovitt of Mishawaka faces felony charges of residential entry and battery against a public safety official, and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, court records show.

A resident of the 800 block of Lafayette Street reportedly told police that around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Lovitt opened an unlocked front door, entered the home uninvited and threw property around while yelling incoherently.

She is also accused of entering a vehicle in the 800 block of Napoleon Street and another in the 800 block of Lafayette Street and causing damage to the interiors, police said.

While being placed in the rear of a squad car, Lovitt reportedly spit in the face of a Valparaiso police officer and repeatedly kicked him in the shin, according to charging documents.

Lovitt also ignored the orders of officers, attempted to force her way by them, and repeatedly screamed at officers and bystanders, police said.

Lovitt has bonded out of the Porter County Jail and her case is pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

