VALPARAISO — Police responding to a disturbance at a local apartment said they found three young children walking around in soiled diapers and suffering from extreme diaper rash in a unit that was stacked with garbage, littered with the feces of a malnourished cat and swarming with bugs.

Valparaiso police said they also found marijuana and an officer was handed a drug smoking device by one of the children.

Residents Aleyah Rebac, 21, and Andrew Williams, 22, were taken into custody and each faces a felony count of neglect of a dependent, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police said they were called out around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the apartment in the 1200 block of East Chicago Street in response to Rebac kicking on the outside on the door.

She told police she was locked out of the unit the night before after an argument with Williams and slept in the outside hallway, but was trying to get back into the apartment.

Williams reportedly opened the door for police, who saw the children wearing soiled diapers hanging nearly to their knees.

Garbage in the kitchen stacked about waist high and a crock pot were all swarmed by fruit flies, and feces was scattered on the floor from a malnourished cat, who did not have food or water, police said.

Williams blamed Rebac for neglecting the children and leaving them alone as she did drugs and drank alcohol while he worked, the incident report says.

Officials said they found the children suffering from extreme cases of diaper rash.

Both Rebac and Williams blamed the other for the marijuana and drug paraphernalia found in the apartment, police said.

The children were released to the temporary care of a family member until they are relocated by the Indiana Department of Child Services, the report says.

Police said they have responded 17 times this year to various calls at the apartment involving Rebac and Williams.

