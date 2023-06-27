VALPARAISO — A 40-year-old Valparaiso man faces a felony count of sexual battery after allegedly twice grabbing a woman he knows at their apartment complex in the 1100 block of Evans Avenue, police say.

The accused is identified in court records as Guadalupe Chima.

The alleged victim reportedly told police she was sitting on a picnic table outside the apartment complex around 7:30 p.m. June 5 when Chima walked up to her and during the conversation touched her in a sexual manner.

"(The woman) stated that in no way did she tell Chima or signal to him that it was okay for him to touch her," police said.

Chima then offered the woman a beer, which she agreed to in order to have him walk away so she could leave, charges say.

When the woman walked back into a common area on the way to her apartment, she said she encountered Chima, who more aggressively touched her in a sexual manner, according to police.

She reportedly told police she went back to her apartment and remained there the rest of the evening.

"(The woman) advised that Chima appeared to be inebriated during the incident."

The woman said Chima had assaulted her in this manner at least four or five times in the past, police said. She said she had not been drinking alcohol on the evening in question.

While talking to Chima at the Valparaiso Police Department June 14, police said he told them he invited the woman back to his apartment on the evening in question, but she declined. He said the woman appeared intoxicated.

Chima reportedly denied touching the woman.

"I came in to make a statement because I have a clean conscious and I know if I would have done something that I could have gone to jail," he reportedly told police.

Chima claimed to have no idea why police wanted to talk to him and said, "What (the woman) is doing is wrong and I'd like to countersuit her if possible," police said.

Chima eventually admitted to touching the woman as accused, at least in part, police said. He said he had been trying unsuccessfully for two weeks to have a sexual relationship with the woman in question.

"Chima stated that he initially lied to me because his nerves got the best of him," police said.

