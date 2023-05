VALPARAISO — A 23-year-old Valparaiso man was taken into custody on accusations of sexually and violently attacking a woman, a recently filed charging document says.

Ryan Corey is charged with felony counts of sexual battery and strangulation, and misdemeanor battery.

The alleged victim reportedly told police that March 1, Corey sexually touched various parts of her body after being told to stop.

"Additionally, Ryan removed his pants and underwear" and exposed himself to the woman at his home in the 300 block of Monroe Street, Valparaiso police said.

He then forced the woman to touch him in a sexual manner, charges say.

The battery charge stems from the same alleged incident and says Corey forced the woman to act against her will and forced himself on her.

The strangulation charge alleges that on May 11, Corey placed his hands around the woman's neck and applied enough pressure to restrict her breathing.

Corey was booked into the Porter County jail Sunday afternoon and appeared to remain in custody Monday morning.

The criminal case has been assigned to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

