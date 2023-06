VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Police Department K9 officer Ryker will be a little safer when out on the beat as a result a donation through the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, his fellow officers reported.

Ryker received donated body armor designed to protect him from bullets and stabbings, police said.

"K9 Ryker's vest was sponsored by Robert and Rosann Gordon of LaPorte, IN and embroidered with the sentiment 'Honoring those who served and sacrificed," according to the department.

Vested Interest in K9s, which was established in 2009, has a mission of providing the protective armor to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States, Valparaiso police said. The group has provided more than 5,127 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by private and corporate donations.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States, the group says.

Vested Interest in K9s reportedly accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,800.

For more information, visit vik9s.org.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Vince Mileski Vanessa Ontiveros Tresheena Wilburn Travis King Terrence Music Tapria Forrest Souladeth Sapradit Sherry Thompson Shawn Nowell Shane Ratliff Robert Westerfield Ricardo Suarez Paul Daniel Nicholas Ton Megan Sancillo Martin Ramian Marray McKinney Lindsey Williams Lawrence Roberts Lawrence Jones Jonathan Shaffer Jonathan Kennoy Jessica Gallion Jennifer Malocha Jasper Howard Gregory Blandford Gregg Michiaels Jr. Felipe Chiguil Eric Perez Emma McDonald Edwin Mains Derrick Vaulx Derrick Angelucci Deanna Burgess Dean Davis Dannie Armstrong Daniel Nicolas Christopher Hultquist Bradley McCord Bardo Arellano Ashley Peterson Andres Trujillo Adam Eberhardt