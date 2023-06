CROWN POINT — The Lake County Sheriff's Department is looking for the man who set a fire Monday in the lobby of the Lake County Jail.

The fire broke out shortly before noon, but no one was injured, according to Crown Point firefighters.

Firefighters said they responded at 11:53 a.m. to 2293 Main St. and were told that the fire was extinguished before they arrived.

The Merrillville Fire Department also responded.

Police say a man entered the lobby with an accelerant of some kind, doused the lobby with the liquid, lit the accelerant and ran, departing in a blue SUV.

Police say the suspect was wearing what appeared to be dark-colored T-shirt and jeans. He was also wearing a dark baseball cap with a logo on the front. The SUV is believed to be a Toyota, Lexus or similar model.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau, 219-755-3346.

