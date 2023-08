VALPARAISO — A 52-year-old Valparaiso man will spend a year on home detention followed by three years of probation after pleading guilty to driving drunk in November and striking a mother and child walking to school, his attorney said.

Wayne Adams III had pleaded guilty before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish to a felony count of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and misdemeanor OWI endangering another person, according to defense attorney Robert Varga.

"Only days before the accident, Wayne suffered the death of his father and the loss of his girlfriend to suicide," Varga said. "In his grief, Mr. Adams made the poor choice of turning to alcohol to deal with the pain of the losses he experienced."

"It is an understatement to say that Mr. Adams has anguished over the suffering he caused, and he hopes and prays for the full recovery of those he injured."

The woman, who was struck Nov. 28 while walking her 6-year-old daughter near Cooks Corner Elementary School at 358 Bullseye Lake Road in Valparaiso, was to be transferred to a Chicago hospital with multiple fractures to her ribs, pelvis, sacrum, lower back and leg, according to court documents.

Her daughter, who was also hit and run over, suffered a sprained thumb and bump on her head and was to undergo a CT scan, police said.

Adams initially denied consuming any alcohol and blamed the woman and child for the crash, a charging document says.

"Wayne grabbed my arms and stated, 'She just walked out in front of me'," a Valparaiso police officer said.

A later blood draw revealed his blood-alcohol concentration to be more than twice the legal limit.

"It should be noted that the crash occurred during active school zone and that there were multiple buses and school children in the area at the time of the crash," police said.

Police say Adams has a 2018 OWI conviction in Porter County.

