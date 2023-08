VALPARAISO — A jury this week found 62-year-old Billy Brooks Jr. guilty of repeatedly molesting a young girl, telling her afterward: "What happens in Bill's house, stays in Bill's house," according to the court.

The Portage resident was reportedly found guilty Wednesday on felony counts of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor following a trial before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Brooks is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 22, the court said.

The abuse went on from July 1, 2019, through Jan. 31, 2021, beginning when the girl was 7, police say.

Portage police said they began investigating after the girl told officials that Brooks had touched her inappropriately while baby-sitting after she got out of the shower.

He would put lotion on her back and arms, but then started asking her to remove clothing and touching her in inappropriate ways, police said.

She said he also had her sit on his lap, "but she really didn't want to." This incident occurred as the girl's father and his friends were outside, police said.

It was after one of those instances that he told her not to tell anyone, according to a charging document.

Brooks initially denied doing anything inappropriate, but police said he later told them, "OK, I did touch her accidentally."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Thomas Jewett Tammy Driemeyer Samantha Brant Quinton Darnell-Lenburg Pedro Baez-Rivera Payton Lisenbe Pavankumar Battula Parish Price Norlan Davis Nicole McGill Nicole Cerulli Nathan Maldonado Michelle Phillips Michael Sniegowski Michael Flores Mary Jefferson Luke Hardin Lucretia Daniels Louie Smith Logan Moore Kyle Green Keith Dittrich Katherine Chasteen Juan Gonzalez Joshua Patino Joshua Gunter John Kell Jessica Kelly Jeremiah Cruz Jeffrey Mitchell Jason Craig James Driemeyer Jakahn Battle Jacqueline Byrem Jacob Nelson Jacklyn Ensign Geoffrey Hicks Eric Riegert Dontrell Morris Derek Govert David Hillegonds Darnell Larkins Daniel Burkland Crisanto Valdivia Connor Suyak Cassie Shay Carley Hoeckelberg Ashley Montpetit Alexis Ochoa Alexander Passo Aiden Price