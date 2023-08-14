HAMMOND — Since the day Latoya Gresser moved into her home, she's struggled to feel safe.

One of her neighbors in the Robertsdale neighborhood has allegedly been harassing her and her family, spewing hateful comments at her and her family on multiple occasions, Gresser said, eradicating any sense of security she felt in her community.

In a video captured on her Ring doorbell camera July 23, a figure walks up the stairs of a house next door, yelling racist expletives at Gresser as she stands on the street while her family member walked up the stairs of their home. The neighbor was allegedly provoked because the aunt of Gresser's husband had parked her vehicle in front of the neighbor's home.

Gresser has made four reports to the Hammond Police Department over the last month and a half, and said she has felt like her accusations haven't been taken seriously. Although she has a Whiting mailing address, Hammond has jurisdiction over the Robertsdale area.

Gresser said this is not the only instance of hate she has experienced from the neighbor. His comments have come through loud and clear. However, she is speaking louder, determined to stop the hate.

'The law is protecting the wrong people'

The tension began when she moved into the neighborhood June 23, 2022. She was parked outside the front of her home in her vehicle with her nephew, nieces and children when she noticed a car driving down the street. She made eye contact with the man in the driver's seat.

He pulled up beside her and started yelling, she said. There was no room for him to park his vehicle outside his house because Gresser had parked in his spot, she said he told her. Hammond city ordinances do not indicate parking in the area is restricted to residents, a fact confirmed by an employee with Hammond City Hall.

Next thing she knew, her car jolted forward, Gresser said. She saw his vehicle behind her, and the two exited their cars and began shouting at each other.

"I told the landlord to stop bringing people like this into the neighborhood," she said the man told her. She said they argued until she called the police.

"We didn't want any trouble," Gresser said. "I just wanted to be able to spend time with my kids and not be bothered."

After that day, Gresser said, they had a few unfriendly encounters but nothing that warranted law enforcement until June 12, when she said the man approached her husband in front of their home about parking in what he believed to be his parking spot.

The neighbor started yelling at her husband and threatening their children, she said, so she called the police.

"They said, 'we can't do anything, we can't arrest him for this,'" Gresser said. "It's just words."

When asked Aug. 2 why Hammond police weren't probing further into any of the incidents, Lt. Steve Kellogg said detectives are, in fact, investigating, after a battery incident July 27. The detectives initially took reports from Gresser for criminal mischief misdemeanors. In certain misdemeanor cases, crime victims are responsible for obtaining reports and bringing them to county prosecutors in order to press charges rather than have a detective investigate and forward the charges.

"Our detectives are working hard to bring justice to the families involved," Kellogg said. "No one should have to live in fear, and we are doing our best to make sure that doesn't happen to any of the parties involved in this case."

Gresser said the battery incident happened after she decided to hold a rally July 28 outside her home to denounce racism and encourage the neighborhood to come together. She said she hired a private security guard for the rally and a representative from the security company visited her property the day before to survey the area and determine how many security guards were needed. The representative parked in front of her neighbor's house, she said, provoking an explosive response.

"He starts threatening my security, who says, 'Hey dude, I have every right to be here,'" Gresser said. "The police get called at this point. They're arguing on the sidewalk, the neighbor decides to put his hands on my security and the cops are able to arrest him right then and there."

The neighbor bonded out of jail the same night. Gresser said she remembers sitting on the floor just after midnight, drawing on poster boards for the rally, and hearing the sound of breaking glass. Upon reviewing the footage from her Ring camera, she identified the perpetrator. She posted the videos on social media. Neighbors began to reach out to her, sharing messages of support and their negative experiences with the individual in the neighborhood, too. She realized the issues had started long before she moved in.

Nick Herbst, Gresser's landlord, purchased the home on South Lake Street in 2017. He said he and his tenants never had issues with the neighbors next door until one day a couple of years ago when a tenant's brother parked in a spot in front of the neighbor's home. He said the tenant called him to tell him her brother had walked out to find ice cream dumped through an open window and onto the front seat of his car.

"I was like, 'What the hell?'" Herbst said. "I asked my tenant if she wanted me to speak with the neighbor about it, but she said she didn't want to cause any trouble. So I just let it go."

But the neighbor didn't, he said, as he screamed obscenities and threatened them. Eventually, the tenants couldn't take it anymore, Herbst said, and they moved out.

The harassment continued once the Gressers moved in, he said. Herbst said he tried to speak with the neighbor about it on multiple occasions with little success until the rally was announced. Herbst said the neighbor went to his house and threatened him multiple times, telling him he would "(expletive) him up" if the rally were to happen. He said he hopes police can move forward and charge the neighbor with more offenses since there have been numerous threats made and there is video evidence.

"I understand, you’ve got to do something for police to arrest you," Herbst said. "In my opinion, the law is protecting the wrong people. It’s scary to think you have to hurt someone before they’ll do anything.”

Searching for hope

The Times contacted the neighbor for comment last week. Upon reaching the neighbor's wife, she refused to pass the request along to her husband. Hammond police declined to make reports public because they said it could compromise the investigation. Criminal charges of felony intimidation have been filed in one instance where Herbst was threatened.

"I have lost thousands of dollars in rent because of this," Herbst said. “I can’t consciously, ethically put anyone in that house until this is resolved. How would I go through selling the house, knowing this guy might make someone's life a living hell? It’s never going to be a good financial situation after this.”

During a Times interview with Gresser July 29, an unknown man ran down the street, carrying a bucket filled with a brown substance and stopped in front of the alleged harasser's home.

The man screamed obscenities as he poured the contents of the bucket on the man's motorcycle.

Gresser said she doesn't want harm done to anyone, but wants herself, her family and her neighbors to have freedom to live without fear. Until further action is taken, the Gresser family is staying elsewhere. They don't want to be intimidated into moving, she said, but her family's safety comes first.

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week